Mary E. Law, 88, Dallas, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center.
Born in Shickshinny, she was the daughter of the late John and Violet Shoemaker Boyer and attended Shickshinny High School.
Mary was a member of Valley View Union Chapel and former member of Shickshinny Bible Baptist Church. She shared her love for Jesus by teaching Sunday school, singing in the church choir and on the radio and volunteering in the community. She spent over 10,000 hours serving at Meadows Nursing Home, being the hands and feet of Jesus. In 2004, she received the United Way Rose Brader Community Service Award for outstanding volunteer service to the people of the Wyoming Valley. This included volunteering with the Red Cross. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She instilled in them an attitude of faith, family and compassion.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Randy; sister, Evelyn Gensel; brothers, Carl, John and Warren Boyer.
Surviving are her husband, Robert, at home; daughters, Nancy Jacobs and her husband, Robert, Milton; Lorie Killian and her husband, Matt, Shickshinny; Son, Jay Law and his wife, Wendy, Indian Trail, N.C.; grandchildren, Debbie Canfield; Mary Reich; Kathy Jacobs; Michael Jacobs; Matthew Killian; Erin Harvey; Benjamin Law; and Rebecca Law; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lilly, Tristan, Draven, Brianna, Mason, Ellie and Max; brothers, Clyde, Larry and Steven Boyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the family's convenience, because of the current pandemic.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Mary's family would like to thank the staff of the Meadows Nursing Center, especially the third floor staff for the exceptional care they gave her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Valley View Union Chapel, c/o Rev Ron Cease, 10 Mosswood St. Larksville, PA 18651 or The Meadows Auxiliary 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2020