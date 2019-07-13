With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mary E. Oliveri, a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Riverstreet Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.



She left us while surrounded by her family, after a long fight with Alzheimer's and dementia. She was 81.



Mary Ester Oliveri was born in Buffalo, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Malecki McDonald.



She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.



Preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years, Armando J. Oliveri, in 2011; a granddaughter, Sarah E. Gardner, in 2017; and a great-grandson, Grayson Moon; sisters, Betty Hugg and Francis Buska; and a brother, Edward McDonald.



Surviving are her loving daughter, Mary Ann Oliveri and her husband, David Kapitula, Harding; a step-son, Jeffrey Ash (Mary); grandsons, Alan, Scott, Daniel and David; granddaughter, Amy; sisters, Florence (Jeff) Barrett, Angelica, N.Y.; Gert Barringer, West Field, N.Y.; Patricia Milewski, Cattaragus, N.Y.; Louise Montgomery, Cheektowaga, N.Y.; and Cecelia Doknovitch, Belfast, N.Y.; and a brother, John (Jackie), Ellington, N.Y; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Doblovasky and Katie Olivieri, both of Pittston.



Mary lived a full life as a wonderful mother, wife, homemaker and worker as a waitress. She loved to cook, being active in the church, singing and dancing, and kept an immaculate house. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion. Most of all she loved her family and instilled strong values in her daughter. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



Funeral will be held at noon on Monday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John Sepma, pastor, as celebrant.



Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Social Concerns Committee, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 13, 2019