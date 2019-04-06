Mary E. Saunders

Mary E. Saunders, 89, of Plymouth passed away Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton.

Arrangements for a Wednesday service and visitation will be announced by Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Funeral Home
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2019
