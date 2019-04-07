Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Saunders. View Sign

Mary E. Saunders, 89, of Plymouth passed away Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton where she had been a patient for the past month.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Alexandra Kuderski Dola. She was raised in Wilkes-Barre and was a graduate of Marymount High School Class of 1947.



She was married to Kermit R. Saunders and they resided in Plymouth since 1960 and their current home since 1971. Kermit preceded her in death on May 13, 2001.



She was employed by American Stores, Forty Fort and later RCA Corporation, Mountain Top until retiring.



Mrs. Saunders was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Larksville. She enjoyed her home and family and tending to her garden. She was an avid football fan, following Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.



In addition to being preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, she was the last member of her immediate family and preceded by a brother, Stanley Dola and sisters, Stella Kazimer, Charlotte Kolenda, Martha Kamont, Bertha Marek, Helen Okal and Elizabeth Tokach.



Surviving are a son, Keith J. Saunders, Esq. and his wife, Susan M. Rooney, Esq., Nanticoke; a daughter, Holly Saunders Spangenberg, Plymouth; grandchildren, Julia Saunders, Claire Saunders and husband, Andrew Witchger Jr., Evan Saunders, Christine Lybolt, Jared Lybolt, Allyson Spangenberg and Jeffrey Spangenberg; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Dola, Orlando, FL; several nieces and nephews and her caregivers, Cindy Pugh and Donna Rigle.



Mary's family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of Life Geisinger, Wilkes-Barre as well as the Magical Court unit of Mountain View Nursing facility for the wonderful care they provided.



A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt Street, Larksville with the Rev. Gerald J. Gurka, her pastor, as celebrant.



Interment will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Saunders' memory to the Plymouth Borough Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box # 156., Plymouth, PA 18651, or, to St. John the Baptist Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke.

Mary E. Saunders, 89, of Plymouth passed away Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton where she had been a patient for the past month.Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Alexandra Kuderski Dola. She was raised in Wilkes-Barre and was a graduate of Marymount High School Class of 1947.She was married to Kermit R. Saunders and they resided in Plymouth since 1960 and their current home since 1971. Kermit preceded her in death on May 13, 2001.She was employed by American Stores, Forty Fort and later RCA Corporation, Mountain Top until retiring.Mrs. Saunders was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Larksville. She enjoyed her home and family and tending to her garden. She was an avid football fan, following Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.In addition to being preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, she was the last member of her immediate family and preceded by a brother, Stanley Dola and sisters, Stella Kazimer, Charlotte Kolenda, Martha Kamont, Bertha Marek, Helen Okal and Elizabeth Tokach.Surviving are a son, Keith J. Saunders, Esq. and his wife, Susan M. Rooney, Esq., Nanticoke; a daughter, Holly Saunders Spangenberg, Plymouth; grandchildren, Julia Saunders, Claire Saunders and husband, Andrew Witchger Jr., Evan Saunders, Christine Lybolt, Jared Lybolt, Allyson Spangenberg and Jeffrey Spangenberg; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Dola, Orlando, FL; several nieces and nephews and her caregivers, Cindy Pugh and Donna Rigle.Mary's family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of Life Geisinger, Wilkes-Barre as well as the Magical Court unit of Mountain View Nursing facility for the wonderful care they provided.A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt Street, Larksville with the Rev. Gerald J. Gurka, her pastor, as celebrant.Interment will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery.The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Saunders' memory to the Plymouth Borough Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box # 156., Plymouth, PA 18651, or, to St. John the Baptist Church.Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke. Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close