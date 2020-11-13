Home

Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 766-3421
Mary Elizabeth Decker Cook

Mary Elizabeth Decker Cook, 96, formerly of Luzerne County, passed away at Messiah Lifeways Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

She had moved with her daughter to Mechanicsburg in 2005 where she resided until her passing. Mary was born on Friday, Aug. 15, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late George Decker and Roshida Nossel Decker. Mary was the widow of William Albert Cook Sr., whom she married on Oct. 16, 1948, and who died on May 26, 1997.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Albert Cook Sr.; her son, William Albert Cook Jr.; her grandson, Christian Cook; and her nine siblings.

Mary's survivors include her three children, Libby Dorris; Robert Cook; Paul Cook; her seven grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary graduated from GAR Memorial High School in Wilkes-Barre as part of the class of 1942. She was a member of the former St. Anthony's Church in Larksville. Mary and her husband were the former owners of Posten Taxi Inc. and Kingston Taxi. Mary was well known for her beautiful voice and when she moved to Messiah Lifeways her singing lifted the spirits of the residents and staff.

Services will be held at a later date and posted on our website once Mary's family has finalized the details.

Mary's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, 717-766-3421.

- ADVERTISEMENT -