Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Lombardo Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Lombardo, 79, of Pittston, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Alberta Bender Smith.

She was a graduate of Hanover High School and Pittston Hospital School of Nursing.

Mary worked as a nurse at the Pittston Hospital and as a nurse and officer manager in her husband, Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo's medical practice. She served on the Woman's Auxiliary Committee of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, was a founding member of St. Maria Goretti Annual Tea Fundraiser, Co-Chaired the American Cancer Society's Annual Daffodil Days and was a member of the Pittston Festival Association Committee. Mary was a proud parent, grandparent and aunt. She loved the Greater Pittston Community and was proud of her Irish Heritage. Her special skills included "banquet" cooking and transportation and logistics, both the result of raising eight children and impromptu "small" house parties (50 people, more-or-less). She loved Pittston Area football and the New York Yankees.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo Sr., on Feb. 21, 2019; son, John F. Lombardo; sister, Ann Smith Petro; brother, Eugene Smith; and brother, Delbert Smith.

Surviving are her son, Michael Lombardo and his wife, Susan Donovan Lombardo, Pittston; son, Joseph Lombardo, Pittston; son, James Lombardo and his wife, Kimberly Brulo Lombardo, Jenkins Twp.; daughter, Lisa Alves and her husband, Michael, Kingston Twp.; son, Francis Lombardo, Pittston; daughter, Michelle Albolino and her husband, Marc, Sunrise, Fla.; son, Robert Lombardo and his wife, Jennifer Hardin Lombardo, Pittston; grandchildren, Catherine Lombardo; Kristen Lombardo; Destiny Lombardo; Lyndsey Lombardo; John Lombardo; Jamie Lombardo; Joseph Lombardo; Jenna Lombardo; Michael Alves; Ashlie Alves; Lauren Alves; Nicole Albolino; and Joseph Albolino; nieces, Lee Ann Petro Bauer; Rebecca Smith Misson; and nephews, Attorney Michael Lombardo; Gene Smith; Delbert Smith Jr.; and Ronald Smith.

The Lombardo family would like to extend a very special thank you to Barbara Bryan, who was a dedicated, compassionate care giver and friend to Mary for several years. The family would also like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti and Dr. Barry Pernikoff for their exceptional care. Also, thank you to the Greater Pittston Ambulance Association for exceptional response and emergency services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following the current social distancing guidelines.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Pittston Ambulance Association.

To leave a condolence, visit Mrs. Lombardo's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -