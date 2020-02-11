|
|
Mary Ellen Craig, 88, of Ashley, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Taylor.
Born in Inkerman on Aug. 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Patrick & Mary Claire Whalen Haggerty.
Mary Ellen was a graduate of Pittston School of Nursing. She began her career as a private duty nurse for the late political leader and coal baron, John Kehoe. Later in her career, she was employed by John Heinz Rehabilitation Center, Summit Nursing Home and the Heritage House, Wilkes-Barre, where she served as a hospice nurse. There were two things that Mary Ellen said she wanted most in her life, to be a nurse and to be mother. She managed to do both of these with the most love and compassion that anyone could share. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and was well known for her Irish quotes when the moment was right, bringing a smile to all.
Mary Ellen was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and a member of its choir, Altar & Rosary Society and the Cyrenians. She was a devoted "pierogi lady," bazaar volunteer and enjoyed bowling. She loved spending her time with her beloved family most.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert R. Craig; sisters, Ann Marie; and Margaret Ann Haggerty; and brothers, Edward and Patrick Haggerty.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary Claire Corcoran; Corinne Drost and her husband, Daniel; son, Robert Craig and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Maggie, Ryan, Liam and Shannon Corcoran; Daniel Drost; Michael and Patrick Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.
"May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rain fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand."
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020