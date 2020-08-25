Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Mary Ellen Rowles


1943 - 2020
Mary Ellen Rowles Obituary

Mary Ellen Rowles, 76, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22,2020, at River Run Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Kingston.

She was born in Ashley on Oct. 23, 1943, the daughter of the late Julius and Mary Ellen Kurovsky Rowles.

Preceding her in death were brothers, Joseph and Donald Rowles; sisters, Julie Murphy and Joanne West.

Surviving are brother-in-law, Harry West; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staff of River Run Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and compassion given to Mary Ellen in her time of need.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


