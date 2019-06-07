What do margaritas, the Yankees, perfectly rare steak, Mickey Mouse and an iced Dunkin coffee have in common? These were just a few of Mary Ellen Spinicci's favorite things.



Mary Ellen was born on Sept. 30, 1956, to Helen and Anio Spinicci, a tiny bundle of pink joy, much younger than her older brothers.



On Friday, May 24, 2019, Mary Ellen, 62, left this earth entirely too soon, though her family takes comfort in knowing that she has found peace in heaven.



Mary Ellen began her 43-year nursing career in 1976. As her passion, she spent nearly every waking hour devoted to her patients as a home health and hospice nurse. She cared about others deeply, forming many lasting friendships with her patients and families.



Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Motill) and Anio; and her older brother, "this is your brother" Rick Spinicci.



She is survived by her brother, Daniel Spinicci; his wife, Marilyn; and their four children and spouses, Danielle and Scott Labrozzi; Teresa Spinicci, Anne and Heath Bartley and Anthony Spinicci; eight cherished grandnieces and grandnephews, Gabrielle, Julian, Aidan, Katelyn, Quinn, Noah, Landon and Isabella, whom she loved to take shopping at Toys R Us when they were younger, enforcing her rule that there must not be any parental influence on their purchases.



Mary Ellen is also survived by many beloved cousins, including Joanne Olejnick, her margarita partner; and Barb and Steve Skrebutenas, who opened their home and hearts for her during her last year.



Last but not least, she loved her dogs, especially "the girls" she left behind, a trio of fuzzy love - Hannah, Haley and Zoie.



With a continuous giving heart, Mary Ellen donated her organs prior to cremation. Both her and her brother's ashes will be buried alongside their parents in a funeral service, with the date to be determined.



Donations in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to either the , www.donatenow.heart.org, or to One Live to Live Rescue in Scranton, www.onelifetoliverescue.com/site. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary