Mary Eugenia (Jean) McGarry, 91, of Pittston, passed away at home Friday evening, June 28, 2019.



Born in Pittston on May 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary McTigue Cunningham. She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School and College Misericordia.



In her earlier years, she worked as a bookkeeper for McNamara/Marcus Insurance and for Castellino Insurance Agency. She retired as an insurance underwriter for C.A. Leighton Co., Wilkes-Barre. She resided her entire life at her home in Pittston and was a life member of St. John the Evangelist Church.



She was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister-in-law and aunt. She and her husband, Frank, were inseparable. It was the family they raised together and their grandchildren who called her, Nana, that gave Jean the most joy. She also enjoyed baking, attending Broadway shows, shopping and traveling. She will truly be missed by all that knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Francis L. McGarry, Jr. in 2017; daughters, Linda McGarry Tully and Susan McGarry; son-in-law, Robert Hannon; brother-in-law, Robert McGarry; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Louise McGarry; niece, Patricia McGarry DeCastro.



Surviving are her daughters, Sheila McGarry, Pittston; and Lynne Shatinsky and her husband Charlie, Cranford, N.J.; grandchildren, Charles Tully, Pittston; C.J., Kathleen and Ryan Shatinsky, Cranford, N.J.; brothers-in-law, Edward McGarry and his wife Lucille, Charlotte, N.C.; Thomas McGarry and his wife Mary Lou, Binghamton, N.Y.; and John McGarry, Chalfont, Pa. She was also honored to be called Nana by Kayla Graffam, Los Angeles, Calif.; Marianne Graffam, New Orleans, La. and Steven Graffam, Orlando, Fla. and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.



Special thank you to Jean's caregivers, Ellen Sickler, Jane Roche and Rozanne Foersch, for their gifts of kindness and compassion that they shared with Jean every day, along with the wonderful nurses and aides at Compassionate Care Hospice.



Funeral services will be Monday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's honor to the Care and Concerns Ministries, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640. To leave an online condolence, visit her obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 6, 2019