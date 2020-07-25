Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jillson-Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Jillson-Stout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary F. Jillson-Stout Obituary

Mary F. Jillson-Stout, 85, formerly of Lehman Twp., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at ManorCare, Kingston.

She was born in Syracuse, and was the daughter of the John and Emily Wynne Jillson. She graduated from Rye High School and Smith College.

She resided at Tiffany Court, Edwardsville for the past few years. Previously she resided in Lehman Twp., for many years. She had formerly been employed as a Executive secretary at Wilkes College.

Mary was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas.

Preceding her in death are her husband, William Stout.

Surviving are her son, John Aponick; nieces, Debbi Russo, Wynne Abrams, Margaret Jillson-Bassett; nephew, Edward Connor; sister-in-law, Cynthia Jillson and close friend, Barbara May.

Due to the pandemic, a Memorial service will be held at a late date and time to be announced. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.

Arrangements entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send the family an online condolence visit hughbhughes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -