Mary Frances (Regulla) Beczek, 69, of Exeter, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 22, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Heffers) Regulla.
Mary was always a very quiet person who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching the ID Channel, especially the forensic shows. Mary had a love for all animals and had a good connection with them. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband, Marty, and his late mother, Elfriede.
Mary and Marty celebrated 47 years of marriage on May 26.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Regulla Jr.
Surviving are her husband, Martin "Marty" Beczek; her sister, Joan Tuttle and her children, Kelly, Billy and Jason; brothers-in-law, Andreas (Judith) Beczek; Peter Paul (Carolyn) Beczek; sisters-in-law, Barbara Levin and Helen Beczek; multiple nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences may be sent at Kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020