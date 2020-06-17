|
Mary Frances Ford "France," of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, after a courageous battle with stage-4 lung cancer.
Born Nov. 21, 1955, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Joseph Ford Jr. and Ethel May Lee Ford.
She graduated from Nanticoke Area High School in 1973 and from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Radiology School in 1974.
She traveled to Jackson, Fla., Honolulu, Hawaii, Philadelphia, Newburgh, N.Y., and Baltimore, Md., before returning back home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Ann, brothers, Patrick, Robert Charles, John Michael, Bernard Joseph III "B.J." and sister, Katherine Mary.
Surviving are her sisters, Margaret Lee Kotsko, Ellen Sue Fox and Bernadette Marie Ford.
Burial arrangements were entrusted to Grontkowski Funeral Home, 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2020