Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Ford Obituary
Mary Frances Ford "France," of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, after a courageous battle with stage-4 lung cancer.

Born Nov. 21, 1955, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Joseph Ford Jr. and Ethel May Lee Ford.

She graduated from Nanticoke Area High School in 1973 and from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Radiology School in 1974.

She traveled to Jackson, Fla., Honolulu, Hawaii, Philadelphia, Newburgh, N.Y., and Baltimore, Md., before returning back home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Ann, brothers, Patrick, Robert Charles, John Michael, Bernard Joseph III "B.J." and sister, Katherine Mary.

Surviving are her sisters, Margaret Lee Kotsko, Ellen Sue Fox and Bernadette Marie Ford.

Burial arrangements were entrusted to Grontkowski Funeral Home, 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -