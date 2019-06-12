Resources More Obituaries for Mary Jacoby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary French Jacoby

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary French Jacoby of Avondale Hill, Plymouth Twp., passed away Sunday evening, June 9, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Edwardsville on Aug. 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Wilkes Mishefski. A graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1937, where she was a cheerleader, she enjoyed class reunions through the years and kept in touch with many of her classmates. She was proud to be a member of "the Greatest Generation" and spoke often of the young men from her class who fought in World War II. She believed strongly that coming generations be taught the importance of our veterans and their sacrifices.



Mary, a lifelong Republican, served as judge of elections in Plymouth Twp., where she was a Republican committee member. She was president of the West Nanticoke PTA and was a Girl Scout leader for many years in West Nanticoke. She was particularly proud of being chosen to attend a leadership training session for Girl Scouts at Juniata College. In later years, she was employed by Bergman's Department Store and by the Luzerne County Bureau of Aging where she was a member of Green Thumb and worked with The Sisters of Mercy.



Mary grew up in a talented musical family. The knowledge of the art of solfeggio led to her ability to play the piano "by ear." This was a gift she enjoyed sharing with family and friends. Her interest in music ran deep and she shared a love of the opera and big band with her husband Ted and sang along with Willie Nelson, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles.



An avid Yankees fan, Mary loved cheering on her team in person at Yankee stadium, getting signed game balls during spring training at Tropicana Field or urging them on while watching on television. She passed on her love of the game to her three daughters and grandchildren and to anyone else who would listen.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Theodore French and Nathan Jacoby; her beloved son, Jerome Lee; infant sister, Gertrude; and brother, Leo.



Surviving are her daughters, Margaret Wentworth and husband, Timothy, Lititz; Jessica Morgan, Dallas; and Edith French, Kingston. Also surviving are sister, Mildred Connor, Mountain Top; niece, Eileen Connor Leach, Wilkes-Barre; nephew, Edward Connor and his wife, Barbara, Berkeley, Calif.; and nephew, John Mishefski, Edwardsville. Mary also had four grandchildren, Elizabeth Beck and husband, Dewayne, Satellite Beach, Fla.; Kayt Tourville and husband, Chris, Lancaster; Mathew French, Plymouth; Mitchell Morgan and his wife, Holly, Dallas; and Jessica Bialek and her husband, Joe, Sinking Spring. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Nikole Marie Beck, Hanna Elizabeth Morgan, Luke and Piper Bialek; and great-great-granddaughter, Aurora Elizabeth Lane. She also leaves behind cherished neighbors on "the hill" and her friend and loving pet, Freddie.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc, 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.



