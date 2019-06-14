Mary G. Montante, 92, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.



Born in Pittston on May 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gaetana Midione Montante.



Mary was a life resident of Pittston before becoming a resident of Wesley Village for the past two years. She was a graduate of Pittston High School and spent most of her working years in the garment industry.



Mary was of a sweet and quiet nature and shared much love with her cousins who were her extended family. She was well known by family and friends for her Italian cookies and a holiday gathering wasn't complete without her cutout cookies.



Surviving are her loving, cousins, Maria M. Montante, Elizabeth and husband, Tino Turco, Madaline and husband, Dr. Aldan Lori and their children, Sharon Kerrick, Alicia Lynch, Michele (Missy) Turco, Michael Turco, Tina (Turco) Panati Vanessa (Lori) Pollitt and Bethanie (Lori) Muchler.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mauer Biscotti and the staff of United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus for the kindness, care and compassion they showed Mary.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 11:15 a.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



Graveside interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pittston Twp.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2019