Mary Grace Loncoski, daughter of the late William F. and Grace Madden Dowd, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her Plains Twp. home. She was a victim of bone cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Edward M. Loncoski.
Surviving Mary Grace are her husband of 50 years, Michael E. Loncoski; son, Michael W. Loncoski; daughter-in-law, Shannon Renault Loncoski; and grandson, Cameron Loncoski. Also surviving are Sharon Renault (mother-in-law to Michael W.); and lifelong best friends, John and Irene Kovaleski.
Mary Grace was a graduate of St. Ann's Academy, Bachelor of Science from College Misericordia, Masters of Science from Wilkes University. She retired from Pittston area school district after 35 years of teaching. She belonged to the American Legion, Alter and Rosary society and the Knights of Lithuania.
Mary Grace thanks all medical workers, family physician, Dr. Lentini, and all cancer treatment workers at the WBGH cancer center. The family would also like to thank the people at Erwine Home Hospice.
Mary Grace is now in heaven where there is no more pain and suffering. She requested that people pray for one another.
In lieu of flowers, mourners may make a donation to or a .
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Mary Grace's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020