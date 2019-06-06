Mary I. Sesson of Elk Lake passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.



She was born in Allenwood on Oct. 21, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Howard and the late Charlotte Long Egli.



Mary graduated from Williamsport High School in 1956. She was employed as the business office manager at the former Nesbitt Hospital, in Kingston, for many years. She later retired as the administrative assistant at the former Carpenter Care Nursing Center, after 13 years of service.



Her family and friends was first and foremost in her life. She loved hosting family get-togethers and having her grandchildren spend summer vacation time at her home.



Mary was a past member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church and later joined the 1st Presbyterian Church in Montrose. She deeply loved all her animals and gardening and had a great appreciation for nature.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Geraldine Smith.



Mary is survived by her husband, and best friend Richard, who spent 32 wonderful years together; her son, Michael K. Confer and his wife, Patricia; daughters, Tamera Mines and companion, Roni; and Kimberly Sorber and her husband, Gregory; brother, Howard Egli Jr.; grandchildren, Amy Black, Michael J. Confer, Sara Nagel, Katie Jenkins, Kevin Mines, Katie Croughn, Samantha Sorber, Megan Sorber and David Sorber; great-grandchild, Liam; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at noon Sunday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, with the Rev. Charles Grube officiating.



Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.