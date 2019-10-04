|
The last of a generation of the Fedas family Mary Fedas, 91, entered the arms of Jesus Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia Bezek Fedas formerly of the North End of Wilkes-Barre. She was educated in the Wilkes-Barre schools. For over 20 years, she was employed by Roth American and prior to her retirement, she was employed by Carter Rubber. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.
She was "Aunt Mayne" to all.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Highland Manor where she was a welcome resident for over seven years and everyone treated her like family and also a special thanks to Bayada Hospice.
Preceding her in death were sisters, Ann Catherine Fedas and Ella Dovidas; and brothers, Joseph (Whitey) Fedas, John Fedas; and her twin brother, Peter (Mimzey) Fedas; niece, Mary Elissa Tomcek and her son, Peter.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews including, Kathryn Stella and her husband, Larry, Pittston; Christine Hagan, Wilkes-Barre; John Fedash, Massachusetts; Chris Hezey, Massachusetts; Bernice "Bunny" Selner, Kingston; Linda Briggs and her husband, Bruce, Luzerne; Cara Meckley and her husband, Jack, Maryland; grandnephews, John, Brian, Jackie Hagan, Cynthia Gryzch, Angela Mackin, Mark, Daniel, Michael and Nicholas Stella and Jakob Snopkowski.
Funeral services will be held at 10:20 a.m. Monday from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Funeral Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, with the Rev. Paul Wolensky celebrant.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Panakhyda memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 4, 2019