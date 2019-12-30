Home

Mary J. Sorber Obituary
Mary J. Sorber, 79, of Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, Union Twp., passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, at home.

She and her husband, Fred, celebrated their 52nd anniversary on Aug. 26.

Born Sept. 13, 1940, in Nanticoke, she was one of seven children of the late John and Mary Lamoreaux Bloom.

Early in life, Mary was employed by MacGregor Sportswear, Nanticoke, and later Alta Products, Hanover Twp., until retiring in 1985.

She was member of Sunshine Full Gospel Church, Shickshinny.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Reakes, Janet Szezecinski, Neta Gregory and Beverly Shemanski.

In addition to her husband Fred, she is survived by brothers, John Bloom and wife, Margie; and Randy Bloom and wife, Debbie; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in spring in Sunshine Full Gospel Church and will be announced. Interment will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 30, 2019
