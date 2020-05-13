|
|
Mary Jane Apolinaro, 72, of Hanover Green, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Jane Bath Januszewski and had worked as a nurse, retiring from the former Mercy Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James J. Apolinaro Sr.
Surviving are children, daughter, Jamiece; son, James J. and his wife, Rebecca; and beloved granddaughter, Abigail; sisters, Genevieve Watkins; Sandra Margavage (Mark); and Effie Patts (Frank); and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Hanover Green Cemetery, with the Rev. Gideon Gaitano, pastor, officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations can be made to Central United Methodist Church, 65 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020