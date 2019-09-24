|
|
Mary Jane Coyne Nelson, 74, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Riverside Rehab and nursing center, where she was a resident for the last six years.
She was born in Pittston on May 13, 1945, and was the daughter of the late William and Genevieve McGarry Coyne.
Mary was a 1963 graduate of Pittston High School. She retired from the Pittston Area School District after many years of employment.
She enjoyed watching her favorite television show "Law and Order" and also enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nelson, who passed away in August 1985; and her brothers, John and William "Corpy" Coyne.
She is survived by sons, Robert Nelson and his wife, Brandi, Jenkins Twp.; and George Nelson and his wife, Hope, Taylor; grandchildren, Levi and Grace Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Riverside Rehab and Nursing Center for their kindness, compassion and excellent care over the past six years.
Memorial services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Shambora of Stewart Memorial United Church, Old Forge, officiating.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the service Wednesday.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 24, 2019