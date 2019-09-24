Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Coyne Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Coyne Nelson Obituary
Mary Jane Coyne Nelson, 74, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Riverside Rehab and nursing center, where she was a resident for the last six years.

She was born in Pittston on May 13, 1945, and was the daughter of the late William and Genevieve McGarry Coyne.

Mary was a 1963 graduate of Pittston High School. She retired from the Pittston Area School District after many years of employment.

She enjoyed watching her favorite television show "Law and Order" and also enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nelson, who passed away in August 1985; and her brothers, John and William "Corpy" Coyne.

She is survived by sons, Robert Nelson and his wife, Brandi, Jenkins Twp.; and George Nelson and his wife, Hope, Taylor; grandchildren, Levi and Grace Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Riverside Rehab and Nursing Center for their kindness, compassion and excellent care over the past six years.

Memorial services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Shambora of Stewart Memorial United Church, Old Forge, officiating.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the service Wednesday.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now