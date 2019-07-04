Home

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Parish
316 Parish St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mary Jane Rosengrant Obituary
Mary Jane Rosengrant, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late John and Jane McCormack Devine Sr. Mary Jane was employed for many years at the Old River Road Bakery in Wilkes-Barre.

Mary Jane was a member of St. Andrew Parish, Wilkes-Barre. She was a former member of St. Boniface Church, Wilkes-Barre, and a member of its choir and Renew Prayer Group.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert "Will" Rosengrant, in 1997; her grandson, Richard Michael Rosengrant, in 2014; and her brother, John Devine Jr., in 1965.

Surviving are her children, William Rosengrant, Wilkes-Barre; Joseph Rosengrant and his wife, Patricia, State College; Richard Rosengrant, Wilkes-Barre; Patricia Rosengrant, Wilkes-Barre; and Kathleen Mirigliani and her husband, Nicholas, Swoyersville; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Jason, Ryan, Curtis, Eileen, Jennifer, Nicholas and Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Abrielle, Cameryn and Lila; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane's family would like to thank the entire staff of Residential Hospice for their loving care.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

There will be no public calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 4, 2019
