|
|
Mary Jo Scott, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Swoyersville, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Stella Pakula Zablotney. She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1959. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the garment industry and later as a "lunch lady" in the cafeteria at Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High School.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Zablotney.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, John Scott; her son John J. Scott and his wife, Tammy, of Cape Coral, Fla.; her daughter, Jill Sabol and husband, Dave, Shavertown; and grandchildren, Matthew Kempf, Sami, Chris and Julia Sabol. She is also survived by her sister, Penny Obsitos, Edwardsville; and sister-in-law, Charmaine Zablotney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary Jo had many friends near and far because she never met a stranger. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, food, and especially cheering on her grandchildren at the many athletic events and school events she attended. She was a volunteer in many capacities and for many years was a platelet and blood donor at the Red Cross. If you knew Mary Jo, you knew her to be a strong and independent woman with an admirable work ethic and truly devoted to her family and friends.
The family would like to personally thank Kathy, Terry and Justina of Residential Hospice for taking outstanding and compassionate care of Mary Jo.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately in St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. A celebration of Mary Jo's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020