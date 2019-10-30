|
|
|
Mary Cichocki Kaminski, 90, a life resident of Dupont, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born March 4, 1929, in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve Koback Cichocki.
Mary was a graduate of Dupont High School. Following school, she worked for Topps Chewing Gum Inc.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kaminski; daughter, Karen Marie Kaminski; and infant baby, Ann. Also preceding her in death were her sister, Micheline Richardson; brother, Raymond Cichocki; and her beloved sister-in-law, Margie Cichocki.
Mary is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home
Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9:15 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Dupont.
Interment services will follow in the cemetery chapel of Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont.
For information or to express your condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019