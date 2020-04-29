|
|
Mary Kay Vitale of Pittston passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Pittston Twp., she was the daughter of the late John and Florence O'Malley Hafferty.
She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School. She was employed by Topps Chewing Gum, Duryea, for many years.
Mary Kay was a life member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. She was a devout Catholic who used her faith to get through life's daily struggles. She was a 17 year cancer survivor who won her battles multiple times against this deadly disease.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Harold Vitale; daughter, Vanessa A. Pannunzio Mayorowski and her husband, Gale, Old Forge; "precious" granddaughters, Aubre Snyder and her husband, Keith, Mountain Top; Galen Mayorowski and fiancé, Carl Mariani, Old Forge; Olivia Mayorowski and fiancé, Christopher Williams, Old Forge; great-grandson, Nicholas J. Snyder, Mountain Top; sister-in-law, Clara Hafferty, Pittston; nephew, John Hafferty and wife, Adrienne, Alpharetta, Ga.; niece, Colleen Walser and husband, Thad, Dallas; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Mary Kay's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 29, 2020