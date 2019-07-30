|
Mary Kilyanek, 87, of Duryea, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
She was the widow of Frank Kilyanek who passed away Dec. 16, 1998.
She was born in Dupont, daughter of the late Alexander and Anna Krzywicki Romasiewicz and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. She worked at Grablick's Dairy, Pittston, and it was there that she met her husband. She had also worked at Party Time, Duryea.
She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, and the Sodality and Women's Society of the Church.
Mary is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Constanzer and husband, Larry, China, Maine; Carol Kilyanek, New York, N.Y.; Barbara Limer and husband, Tim, Vestal, N.Y.; Anne Crew and husband, Jesse, Pottstown; a son, Frank Kilyanek and wife, Patty, Hughestown; and 15 grandchildren. She had a special love for all her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center who showed Mary compassion, respect and provided excellent care.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Al, Peter and Joseph; and sisters, Josephine Champi, Bertha Kukla, Helen Romasiewicz, Irene Starinski and Clara Romasiewicz.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, to be celebrated by the Rev. John V. Polednak, pastor. Interment is in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Contributions may be made to the Compassionate Care Hospice, Old Forge, or the Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 30, 2019