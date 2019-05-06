Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kopin. View Sign Service Information Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 (570)-287-8541 Send Flowers Obituary





Her beloved husband was the late Michael Kopin Jr., who fell asleep in the Lord on Jan. 16, 1964. Mary and Michael shared nearly 20 beautiful years of marriage.



Born June 28, 1924, in Swoyersville, Mary was the daughter of the late Andrew Havrilla and Mary Gorda Havrilla Yurchak.



For many years, Mary resided in Clifton, N.J., where she was employed by Shulton Company. Upon her retirement, Mary returned to her hometown of Swoyersville where she resided until moving to the Valley View Terrace Apartments, Wilkes-Barre.



A woman of great faith, Mary was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville, where she held membership with the church's Altar and Rosary Society.



Mary was a member of the Swoyersville Senior Citizens and the Red Hat Society. Along with her fellow members of the Red Hat Society, Mary greatly enjoyed singing carols and Polish songs at special events during the holidays.



In addition to her parents, Andrew and Mary, and her husband, Michael, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Havrilla Jr.; and her stepfather, John Yurchak.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Emily Kopin, New York City; her sister, Emily Williams, Wilkes-Barre; her sister-in-law, Theresa Havrilla, New Jersey; her nieces, Christine Horstmann and Christine Inga; her nephews, Andrew Havrilla and Thomas Havrilla; her great-nieces and great-nephews; and her companion of many years, Melvin Baker, Honesdale.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by an Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 271 Tripp St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Gary Mensinger, her pastor, officiating.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.



Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Parastas services will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Gary Mensinger officiating.



For information or to send Mary's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, c/o St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702.

Mary Kopin, 94, a resident of Wilkes-Barre, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday morning, May 3, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.Her beloved husband was the late Michael Kopin Jr., who fell asleep in the Lord on Jan. 16, 1964. Mary and Michael shared nearly 20 beautiful years of marriage.Born June 28, 1924, in Swoyersville, Mary was the daughter of the late Andrew Havrilla and Mary Gorda Havrilla Yurchak.For many years, Mary resided in Clifton, N.J., where she was employed by Shulton Company. Upon her retirement, Mary returned to her hometown of Swoyersville where she resided until moving to the Valley View Terrace Apartments, Wilkes-Barre.A woman of great faith, Mary was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville, where she held membership with the church's Altar and Rosary Society.Mary was a member of the Swoyersville Senior Citizens and the Red Hat Society. Along with her fellow members of the Red Hat Society, Mary greatly enjoyed singing carols and Polish songs at special events during the holidays.In addition to her parents, Andrew and Mary, and her husband, Michael, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Havrilla Jr.; and her stepfather, John Yurchak.Mary is survived by her daughter, Emily Kopin, New York City; her sister, Emily Williams, Wilkes-Barre; her sister-in-law, Theresa Havrilla, New Jersey; her nieces, Christine Horstmann and Christine Inga; her nephews, Andrew Havrilla and Thomas Havrilla; her great-nieces and great-nephews; and her companion of many years, Melvin Baker, Honesdale.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by an Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 271 Tripp St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Gary Mensinger, her pastor, officiating.Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Parastas services will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Gary Mensinger officiating.For information or to send Mary's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com , or Facebook page.Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, c/o St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close