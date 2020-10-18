Home

Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hanover section
Nanticoke, PA
Mary Kuprionas Obituary

Mary Kuprionas, 89, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, and was the daughter of the late Metro Sewczauk and Jenny Balaneska. She was also a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hanover Section of Nanticoke.

Mary was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, and continued on in life as secretary to Director of Nursing at Luzerne County Community College.

As members of her family, she is presently survived by a son, Paul Kuprionas, Clermont, Fla.; daughters, Lenore Vnuk, Lake Silkworth; Ruth Samselski, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Judy, Mark, Leah, Dan and Jeff; great-grandchild, Bryce.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St, Nanticoke with Devine Liturgy in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hanover section of Nanticoke, at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends and relatives are invited to attended calling hours will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Parastas services will be held Monday during calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, Mary's family requests that donations be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hanover section of Nanticoke, in Mary's name.


