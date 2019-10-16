Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Mary L. Grucella Obituary
Mary L. Grucella, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 15, 1934, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Frances Galizniak Petraroi

She was a graduate of the Washington Irving High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mary's greatest passions revolved around baking, decorating, reading her favorite novels and spending time with her beloved family.

Preceding her in death were brothers, Frank, Michael and Joseph Petraroi.

Surviving are daughters, Mary Lou Pomicter and husband, Clifford, Nanticoke; Stephanie Yavorchak, North Carolina; Theresa Morgan and her husband, Kevin, Wapwallopen; Ann Marie Rutkoski and her husband, Robert, Lower Askam; and Christine Applegate and her husband, Kevin, Hanover Twp.; seven grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Megan, Amber, Shannon, Jonathon and Breanna, two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Austin. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staffs of Mountain View Care Center, Scranton and to Life Geisinger for their excellent care and compassion given to Mary in her time of need.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019
