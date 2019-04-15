Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Miles. View Sign

Mary L. Miles, 93, formerly of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Plymouth on Oct. 11, 1925, Mary was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edna Wolfe Miles.



Mary graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke.



Mary was a legal secretary having been employed by the Veteran's Administration, Washington, D.C., retiring in 1996 and was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Nanticoke.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy L. Sorber; brothers, Arthur C. Miles and Donald Miles; step-mother, Naomi Miles; and niece, Donna Moles Polinsky.



Surviving are nieces, Gayle Mullen, Nanticoke; Kathleen and husband, Norman Poremba, Alden; Debra and husband, Robert Gill, Shavertown; step-brother, Charles (Buddy), Harding; and wife Rachel, Bloomsburg; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Barry Lohman officiating.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.



Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.

14 W Green St

Nanticoke , PA 18634

