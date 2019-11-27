|
Mary L. Welliver, 67, of Harding, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Emily Zanolini Beishline. She was educated in the Southern Columbia schools and Columbia-Montour Vocational School. For many years, she was employed with VNA Home Health.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Emily Raup; and brother, Butchy Beishline.
Surviving is her husband, James, with whom she would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on Nov. 28; daughters, Jamie Keithline and her husband, Gary, Tunkannock; Tina Ryzner and her husband, Robert, Catawissa; Mary C. Smithonic, and her husband, Mark, Florida; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph Beishline and his wife, Rita, Catawissa; William Beishline and his wife, Darlene, Catawissa; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019