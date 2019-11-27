Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Mary L. Welliver Obituary
Mary L. Welliver, 67, of Harding, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Emily Zanolini Beishline. She was educated in the Southern Columbia schools and Columbia-Montour Vocational School. For many years, she was employed with VNA Home Health.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Emily Raup; and brother, Butchy Beishline.

Surviving is her husband, James, with whom she would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on Nov. 28; daughters, Jamie Keithline and her husband, Gary, Tunkannock; Tina Ryzner and her husband, Robert, Catawissa; Mary C. Smithonic, and her husband, Mark, Florida; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph Beishline and his wife, Rita, Catawissa; William Beishline and his wife, Darlene, Catawissa; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019
