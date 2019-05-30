Mary Lee Sheldon (Baer), 68, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died of natural causes Thursday, April 25, 2019.



She was born Oct. 30, 1950, to William Charles Baer and Pauline S. Baer in Wilkes-Barre. She is a 1968 graduate of GAR High School and a graduate of the General Hospital School of Nursing.



She was preceded in death by parents, William Charles Baer and Pauline S. Baer.



She is survived by her brother, Charles Baer (Anne), Lakeville, Minn.; her nieces, Amanda Peterson (Cameron) and Emma Baer, Lakeville, Minn.; great-nephews, Theodore and Hayden Peterson; aunt, Barbara Shea, Clinton, N.J.; and loving cousins.



She is remembered for her caring heart and willingness to give of herself. She worked for 42 years as a registered nurse in the Veteran's Administration Hospital System. When she retired she spent her remaining years volunteering her time and gifts with various charities and churches.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear." ~Author Unknown