Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
106 Welles St., Hanover Section
Nanticoke, PA
Mary Lipinski Paprota Obituary
Mary Lipinski Paprota, 97, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Mary was the daughter of Anna Drimak Lipinski and Peter Lipinski.

Born Nov. 4, 1921, in Medvedzie, Czechoslovakia, Mary and her mother travelled to the United States at the age of six. It was here that she met her father for the very first time. Mary quickly learned to speak English and adapted to her new way of life.

Mary graduated from Hanover Twp. Memorial High School in 1940 and worked as a seamstress in the garment industry until her retirement. For the most part, Mary was a life resident of Hanover Twp.

Mary was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Nanticoke. It was extremely rare that Mary missed a Divine Liturgy on Sunday. As a young girl, she sang in the children's choir; co-chaired many of its bazaars and participated whole-heartedly in its fundraisers. It is without a doubt that the Holy Orthodox Church and her family were the cornerstones of Mary's life.

Mary will always be remembered for her dedicated faith, her optimism, and her wonderful home-made bread that she loved to share with all.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, to whom she was married for 56 years; and her brother, John.

Surviving are her sons, John (Pamela), Hanover Twp.; and Joseph (Deborah), with whom she resided; sisters, Olga, Hanover Twp.; Anne, New Jersey; Dorothy (Theodore), New Jersey; and sister-in-law, Rosemary, Texas; three grandchildren, Dr. Joseph (partner, Zack), Key West, Fla.; Dr. Jillian, (partner, Dr. Suzanne Templer), Miami, Fla.; and Attorney Sheldon (Ashley), Rossville, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

A Requiem service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 106 Welles St., Hanover section of Nanticoke.

Relative and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., and 9 a.m. Friday in St. John Church.

In lieu of flowers, any donations toward Mary's memory can be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church or the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019
