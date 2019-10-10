|
|
Mary Lloyd Slavoski, 86, of Sugar Notch, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Residential Hospice Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Warrior Run on Aug. 2, 1933, the daughter of the late Robert F. and Ruth Davis Lloyd. Mary attended the Warrior Run Elementary schools and was a member of the graduating class of 1952 of Sugar Notch High School.
She was employed as a claims processor by the Social Security Administration until her retirement. She was a member of Welsh Presbyterian Church, Warrior Run, where she served as the organist and choir director for over 60 years.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Joseph P. Slavoski, at home; cousin and caregiver, Donna Brozusky and husband, Donald, Warrior Run; cousins, Victor Brozusky and his wife, Michele and their daughters, Meghan, Erin and Rachael, East Stroudsburg; cousins, Victoria Brant, Victoria Golden, Thomas Golden Sr., Thomas Golden Jr., Wilkes-Barre; nephew, Mike Slavoski and wife, Linda, Dallas; and very special friend, Richard Burda, Swoyersville.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to Mary's special angel and nurse, Lori Dotter, for her excellent care and compassion given to Mary in her time of need.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday in Welsh Presbyterian Church, 390 Chestnut St., Warrior Run, with the Rev. Bob Thomas, pastor, officiating.
Private interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp., at the convenience of the family. Memorial visitation for family and friends is from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Welsh Presbyterian Church, C/O Helen Miller, 464 Beaumont St., Warrior Run, PA 18706.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 10, 2019