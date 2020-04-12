Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Long Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Long Gregory Obituary
Mary Long Gregory, 92, of Trucksville, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Jean Long.

Mary was a graduate of Forty Fort High School, Class of 1946, and attended the Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business.

She worked for the Commonwealth Telephone Company as an operator.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Gregory; brother, William Long; and sister, Hannah Koszoui.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and their children.

Mary will be deeply missed by her faithful friend, Linda Smith.

Funeral services will be private in accordance with her wishes.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -