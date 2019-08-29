Home

POWERED BY

Services
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Adams Obituary
Mary Lou Adams, 85, of Luzerne, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Kingston Health Care, Kingston.

Born in Nanticoke, daughter of the late William and Agnes Forney Raitter. Prior to her retirement, she worked at RCA, Mountain Top, and several retail department stores. She was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of L.V.F.D.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Adams; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by son, Daniel Adams Jr. and wife, Cindy, Swoyersville; daughter, Darlene Lupinski and husband, Michael, Luzerne; grandchildren, Daniel III, Sandy, Michael Jr. and Megan; along with a brother and several sisters.

Memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at a future time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now