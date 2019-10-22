|
Mary Lou Ivan, 87, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Plymouth on Sept. 13, 1932, she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret Howells May. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1950; and a 1954 graduate of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from nursing in 1980.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, 2015, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage; sister, Arline Evans; and brother, John May.
She was a longtime member of the First Primitive Methodist Church, Plymouth.
Mary Lou is survived by her sons, John W. and his wife, Theresa; and grandson, John Michael, Nanticoke; and Thomas and wife, Barbara; and grandchildren, Thomas and Becky, Valrico, Fla.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Joe Roach, pastor of First Primitive Methodist Church, Nanticoke, officiating.
Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 22, 2019