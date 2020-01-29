|
Mary Lou O'Donnell Cullen, 82, of Manchester, Conn., formerly of Shavertown, widow of Joseph Cullen Jr., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late Edmond and Helen Martin O'Donnell and worked as a machinist production operator for Pratt & Whitney. Mary Lou was very fond of her home state of Pennsylvania, calling it "God's Country." She was also very proud of her Irish heritage and was so happy to be able to visit Ireland with the love of her life.
Besides her husband, Joe, of 62 years, she was predeceased by her brother, Roger O'Donnell.
Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Joseph III, Stafford Springs; Paul and his wife, Kimberly, Tampa, Fla.; Mark, Vernon; daughter, Kathleen Johnson, Stafford Springs; grandchildren, Christina and her husband, Joseph Price; and Kelsey Cullen, all of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchildren; Liam and Owen Price; sister, Ann Fretty; and brothers, Edmond O'Donnell and his wife, Sandi; Joseph O'Donnell and his wife, Mary; Justin O'Donnell and his wife, Mary Beth; and Gerard O'Donnell and his wife, Colleen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:45 a.m. Friday from John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, Conn., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, Conn., with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020