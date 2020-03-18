|
Mary Lou Wrubel, 80, of Exeter, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, surrounded by her family.
Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, June 12, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Hannah Smiles Weathers.
She was very proud to be a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1957, with her favorite school activity being cheering at basketball and football games. In her earlier years, she had worked in a local cigar factory. She was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed following her children and grandchildren in all of their activities. She was most proud of the Wyoming Area sports programs and even attended the recent state championship football game where she cheered on the green and gold. She had a warm smile for everyone. She was a loving wife, mother, "Gma," great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lillian Weathers; Thelma Simmons; and Gail Wrubel.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Edward Wrubel; children, Brenda Maloney and her husband, Thomas, Falls; Robert Wrubel and his wife, Alison, Alabama; Hannah Brum and her husband, Antone, Nazareth; and Craig Wrubel, Exeter; grandchildren, Janelle, Alicia, Ashley, Mark, Ryan, Dylan, Derek, Erin, Lauren and Melanie; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Victoria, and Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
