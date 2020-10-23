Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc.
140 N. Main St.
Shavertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise English

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise English Obituary

Mary Louise English, 69, of Dallas, formerly of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home.

Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Schultz) Moyer. Mary Louise attended Polyclinic Nursing School in Harrisburg and worked as a nurse in various capacities for 30 years. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Dr. Richard English; her four daughters, Jennifer English Ericson and her husband, Brent, Fairfax, Va.; Jacquelyn English, Pennsauken, N.J.; Meredith English Wall and her husband, Ken, Shavertown; and Melissa English Zachowski and her husband, Joe, Washington Twp., N.J.; her precious grandchildren, Alivia and Carolyn Wall; William Ericson; and John Joseph Zachowski; siblings, Pat Sorenson; Diane Startzel; Jacqueline Moyer; and John Moyer; in addition to several cherished nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to join Richard and their daughters for a memorial visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to (LLS).


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -