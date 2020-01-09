Home

Services
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
Mary Louise Koprowski McMann

Mary Louise Koprowski McMann Obituary
Mary Louise Koprowski McMann, the eldest of four children and daughter of the late Frank S. and Florence R. Janusziewicz Koprowski, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Nanticoke and resided the majority of her life in Plymouth. She was a graduate from the "Class of 1956," from Ward P. Davenport High School, Plymouth (Plymouth High School).

Soon afterward, she married and relocated with her husband and son to her husband's native state of California where their family grew with the addition of her two surviving daughters. Mary returned to her hometown in the spring of 1972 and continued to raise her children. She worked in a varied array of jobs most centered around the garment/hospitality industries.

She loved making a house, "a home." Some of her favorite activities were to decorate, garden, cook and spend time with her family and care for them. Her beloved Pomeranians, "Shawnee and Trooper," provided many hours of exercise and devoted love and entertainment.

Preceded in death by her son, Dennis J. McMann; and her brothers, Frank S. and James T. Koprowski.

Mary will be greatly missed by her surviving children, Debra Knell; and Cheryl McMann; granddaughter, Jennifer Knell, Plymouth; brother, John Koprowski and "Dottie," Bear Creek; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Koprowski, wife of her late brother, James, Plymouth; and Theresa, wife of her late brother, Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Kielty-Moran Funeral Home,Inc., 87 Washington Ave. Plymouth.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, gifts of monetary/volunteer hours are encouraged by the family to be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA.

Memorial donations can be made to Plymouth Public Library.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020
