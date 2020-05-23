|
|
Mary Louise MacFarland, RN, BSN, 92, of Kingston, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Born June 21, 1927, in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Eugene W. and Marion Goeckel Mulligan.
Mary Lou was a graduate of St. Ann's Academy and earned her degree in nursing at The College of Mount St. Vincent, Riverdale, N.Y. She continued her education at Misericordia University.
Mary Lou taught nursing at Reading Hospital for a few years and then started her 35 year career with the Wyoming Valley Chapter of The American Red Cross. She was the director of many programs and a facilitator for the CNA programs through the years.
Mary Lou married Thomas J. MacFarland on Aug. 25, 1962, the luckiest day of his life.
Very proud to have the title of nurse, Mary Lou was an awesome mom and devoted family organizer. She was an avid tennis player in her day, wanting everyone to enjoy the game and later took up golf as the family sport, playing to the age of 90. Mary Lou longed for the phone to ring and find the caller organizing a bridge game. Was she free to play? Her track record was pretty good for a yes.
Her husband, Thomas, died Jan. 12, 1990; and a brother, William G. Mulligan, died Dec. 19, 2017.
Mary Lou will be greatly missed by her son, Thomas J. MacFarland Jr., Kingston; siblings, Eugene W. and his wife, Dorothy Mulligan, Falls Church, Va., Joan Weber, Snyder, N.Y.; Robert C. Mulligan, Towson, Md.; sisters-in-law, Eileen Mulligan, Doylestown; and Ann MacFarland, Hanover Twp.; brother-in-law, James and his wife, Joan MacFarland, Yardville, N.J.; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated in the future at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, where she was a proud member and devout Catholic.
Memorial donations may be made to The College of Mount St. Vincent, Wyoming Valley Chapter of The American Red Cross, or the Parish of St. Ignatius Loyola.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Mary Lou's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2020