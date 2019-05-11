Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Mangan. View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Pittston, daughter of the late J. Joseph Mangan and Mary Healy Mangan, she moved to Brooks Estates, Jenkins Twp., in 2003.



Mary Lou graduated from St. John the Evangelist High School in 1942 and then completed the commercial business course at the same school.



In 1943, she was hired by the First National Bank of Pittston, where she was employed for 46 years before retiring in 1989. During these years, she advanced from the bookkeeping department to the mortgage department, where she closed mortgages for the bank. She completed many classes at the A.I.B. School of Banking.



After retiring, Mary Lou volunteered at the Pittston Library in both City Hall and the present Pittston Library. She volunteered at the RSVP Senior Center for 10 years, where she assisted the seniors in preparing income tax returns. At Brooks Estates, she volunteered in the gift shop at Wesley Village. She also served a two-year term as treasurer of Brooks Estates Residential Association.



Mary Lou was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Women Societies and the Network of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.



She was predeceased by her sister, Sister Esther, of St. Michael's Villa; her brother, Joseph, of Airmont, N.J.; and a nephew, Joseph Mangan Jr.



She is survived by a sister-in-law, Aleen Mangan, of Cedar Crest, N.J.; nieces, Mary Ellen McCarthy and husband, James, of Oradell, N.J.; Susan Mangan, of River Edge, N.J.; Maureen Cohn and husband, Robert, of Marblehead, Mass.; Christine Cawley and husband, Gerald, of Smithtown, N.Y.; nephew, John Mangan, of Washington, D.C.; as well as 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston.



The family will receive friends and relatives in church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Private interment, parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



www.adoniziofuneralhome.com

