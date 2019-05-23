Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Weaver. View Sign Service Information Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc. 114 West Main Street Plymouth , PA 18651 (570)-779-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Weaver, 76, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband, William I. Weaver Sr., and her loving family on Friday, May 17, 2019.



Mary was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Jumper.



Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, William I Weaver Sr., Plymouth. Mary is also survived by her five children, Bonnie Basset-Kreig and her husband, Walter Kreig, Plymouth; Sandra Shook and her partner, Joe Sherrill, Larksville; Anna Miller and her husband, Austin Yerke, Shickshinny; William Weaver Jr. and his partner, Susan Stewart, Edwardsville; and Rosemary Weaver and her partner, Kevin Mason, Plymouth. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Yeninas, Curt Shook, Joshua Shook, Morgan Miller and soon-to-be husband, Derrick Simms, Elizabeth Weaver, William Weaver, Jonathan Mason and Cheyenne Mason. Mary is also survived by five great grandchildren, Brock Yeninas, Troy Yeninas, Ariana Yeninas, Brody Shook and Phoenix-Orion Weaver. She is survived by her sister, Helen Jumper, Plymouth; her sister, Shirley Hulsizer, Edwardsville; her brother, Joe Jumper, Glen Lyon; and her sister, Jackie Janosky, Nanticoke.



Mary's parents, Charles and Anna Jumper, as well as her brothers and sisters, Archie Jumper, Donald Jumper, Betty Sites, Annie Everest, and Nancy Everheart, will be meeting Mary with open arms in heaven.



Mary devoted her entire life to taking care of those around her. She was the kindest woman any of her family and her friends have ever met and would have given the shirt off her back for anyone in need. Mary's bright blue eyes always saw the best in everyone and her smile radiated love, acceptance and kindness. Mary was the cornerstone of our family and she will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she has ever touched.



The family thanks family friend, Debbie Rzodski, for her unwavering help and support. The family thanks Sacred Heart Home Hospice of Wilkes-Barre and their staff for their help and support through these times. An additional thank you goes out to the Rev. Ron Cease, pastor.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth. A prayer will be performed as a final goodbye to our loved one at 11 a.m. by family friend and the Rev. Rocky Bonomo, pastor. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service.

