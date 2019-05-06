Mary M. Hill, 92, formerly of Shea Street, Nanticoke, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in the hospice unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Kubinski Fedorchak.



She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1944, then became employed in the local garment industry as a seamstress. At the time of her retirement, Mary had been employed by Bon-Ton Department Store.



She was known for her beautiful wedding gown designs and the Polish dancing outfits, which she made all by hand.



Mary was active in the church, formerly St. Joseph's, now St. Faustina's, were she was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Catholic Daughters.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas; son, Thomas Jr.; brothers, Bernard, Michael and Andrew; sisters, Victoria and Margaret; son-in-law, David Person.



Surviving are daughter, Sandra Person; grandson, David and Jackson; sister, Arlene Kucharski and husband, Eugene; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish Church.



Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Nanticoke.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

