Mary M. Kosciolek, 78, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, of natural causes in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in Nanticoke and was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances Kolodziej Kosciolek.
She was a former member of St. Stanislaus Church, Nanticoke, that is now St. Faustina Parish.
Mary was employed by Atwater Inc., Plymouth, as a switchboard operator until her retirement.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by four sisters.
Presently surviving is a sister, Rita Swain, Nanticoke; nephews, Dale and wife, Mara, Hunlock Creek; Gary and wife, Brenda Swain, Florida; great-nephews, Anthony Swain, Hunlock Creek; Nathan Swain, Florida; and cousin, Mary Ellen Kolodziej, Wilkes-Barre.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with the Rev. James Nash officiating.
Arrangements by Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 West Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2020