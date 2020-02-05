Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
Pittston, PA
Mary M. Lavan


1933 - 2020
Mary M. Lavan Obituary
Mary M. Lavan, 86, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pittston on May 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Martin Philbin. Mary was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School. She worked for many years as a hospital admissions clerk at Pittston Hospital, NPW, and eventually retired from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Mary was the wife of the late John "Jack" Lavan, who preceded her in death in 2009. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed. Her passion was her family and Mary always put others first.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Philbin.

Surviving are her son, John Lavan and wife, Debbie, Laflin; daughters, Mary Vezendy and husband, Alex, Stillwater; and Kathy Loftus, Port Griffith; grandchildren, Kristen and Ally Vezendy; Matthew and Amanda Lavan; Leann Anderson; and Kim Loftus; six great-grandchildren; a niece; a nephew; several cousins; and her dog, Aldo.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to The at .

To leave a condolence, visit Mary's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020
