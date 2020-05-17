Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Mary Maslowsky Obituary
Mary Maslowsky of Moscow, formerly of Owen Street, Swoyersville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst, where she had been a guest.

Born in Swoyersville, daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Adamchak Kruzlik

Mary was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville, formerly Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, the Christian Mothers and the Quilting Club. Prior to retirement, she was employed in the garment industry and later became a self-employed beautician.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Gladys Shumack, Theresa Furmanski and Joann Kruzlik.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Carol Koscelnak and husband, Francis; grandchildren, Leslie Ritter and Thomas Koscelnak; great-grandchildren, Lyla and Ethan Ritter.

Mary's family would like to thank the staff of St Mary's Villa for their kindness, compassion and love for Mary during her stay.

Private funeral was held at the convenience of the family due to current restrictions. Arrangements were entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020
