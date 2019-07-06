Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
Mary Oshirak Ambrose Obituary
Mary Oshirak Ambrose, 96, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 5, 2019 at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, where she had been a resident.

Born Sept. 4, 1922 in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Matrona Baronich Oshirak. A life resident of Plymouth, she attended Plymouth schools. In her younger years, she worked for United Pants Factory in both Plymouth and Swoyersville. Later she worked for Wyoming Valley West School District, retiring in 1989.

Mary was a faithful member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth. She was active in the Parish Women's Society and participated in many church activities. She always enjoyed the simple things in life which included reading, quiet music, crossword puzzles, and her time spent proudly watching her grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward J. Ambrose, who passed away in 1973; sisters, Elsie Jayne and Anna Dempsey; brother, John Oshirak; infant grandson; and companion, Michael Saroscik.

Surviving are her daughter, Claire Karabon and her husband, Leonard, with whom she had previously resided; grandchildren, Karen Frazier and her husband, Paul, Lisa Shumbris, Leonard J. Karabon and his wife, Renae; great granddaughters, Hannah Shumbris, Abigail Frazier and Carlee Karabon; great grandsons, Mason Shumbris and Chase Karabon; sister, Helen Youells; and numerous nieces and nephews who always included her as family. Mary's family are forever grateful.

Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Timber Ridge Health Care Center and especially the staff on the 3rd floor who treated her with the greatest care and compassion. Also, a special thank you to Residential Hospice for their great care.

Mom, may you finally embrace the peace and happiness you searched for all your life. I will miss your friendship and love, but you will forever be in my heart.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday at noon from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 West Main Street, Plymouth. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Plymouth Twp.

Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Those wishing to honor Mary's memory are respectfully asked to consider a donation to S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 20 Nottingham St., P.O. Box 60, Plymouth, Pa, 18651 or to the , 57 North Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre, Pa 18701.

To submit online condolecnes to Mary's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 6, 2019
