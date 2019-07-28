|
|
Mary P. Allen, 69, of White Haven, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Mitchell Yuknavich, was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Class of 1967, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.
Mary was proud to be a stay-at-home mom and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, spending time at the beach, playing cards with her friends, and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Allen, in 2014; and brothers, Joseph York, Paul Yuknavich and Peter Yuknavich.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Kim Allen Gleed and her husband, Paul, Carlisle; Melanie Venesky and her husband, Michael, White Haven; grandchildren, Johnathan, Gabriella, Dylan and Gavin, godchild Lynn Prebola; and many beloved members of extended family and cherished friends.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.
Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9:15 a.m. to service time Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the White Haven Fire Department in Mary's memory.
Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019